Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.30 Million Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 187,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 700.4% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 953,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 834,119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 438.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after buying an additional 565,031 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 443,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 875.4% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 361,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 324,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,293,000.

SPD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. 439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,674. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.79.

