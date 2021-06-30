TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $32,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG stock opened at $644.23 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $405.01 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.75.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

