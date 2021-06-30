Treatt plc (TET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on August 13th

Treatt plc (LON:TET) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Treatt stock opened at GBX 1,171.68 ($15.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,160.40. The firm has a market cap of £698.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91. Treatt has a 52-week low of GBX 489 ($6.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00).

About Treatt

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

