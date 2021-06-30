Treatt plc (TET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on August 13th

Treatt plc (LON:TET) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Treatt stock opened at GBX 1,171.68 ($15.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,160.40. The firm has a market cap of £698.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91. Treatt has a 52-week low of GBX 489 ($6.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00).
About Treatt
