Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Up 333.9% in June

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 333.9% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMT. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMT opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 60.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

