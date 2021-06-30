Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,026 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ADT by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,129 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 75,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after buying an additional 1,223,335 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ADT by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,507 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 44,249 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

NYSE ADT opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

