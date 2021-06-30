Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Terex by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,097 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Terex by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

