Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,499 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

