Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 11,170 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

