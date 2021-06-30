Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 1,693 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.95.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $283.57 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.96 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.58.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,118 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

