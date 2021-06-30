Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Update

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCY opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29. Tri City Bankshares has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $24.75.
About Tri City Bankshares
