Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Update

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCY opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29. Tri City Bankshares has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Get Tri City Bankshares alerts:

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.