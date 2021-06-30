Trias (TRY) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Trias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.00661079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00038439 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

