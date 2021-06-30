Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Short Interest Down 57.8% in June

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,200 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the May 31st total of 903,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:TDAC opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31. Trident Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $144.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.63 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Trident Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Trident Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $1,743,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Trident Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Trident Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in Trident Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

