Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRIL. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,938 shares of company stock worth $103,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

