TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

TSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of TSC opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $679.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. Analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in TriState Capital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriState Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

