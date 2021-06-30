TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Tops $340,522.61

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 37.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $340,522.61 and $14,354.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.94 or 0.00710181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.14 or 0.07796807 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.