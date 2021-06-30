Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

WGO stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

