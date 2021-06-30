Truist Securiti Weighs in on Upland Software, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Upland Software in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.92. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,802. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Upland Software by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 144,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Upland Software by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

