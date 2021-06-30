Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.