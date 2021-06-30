Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. 628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

