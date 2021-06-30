Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Shares of TPB opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $842.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.19. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,939,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 63,996 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

