TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 3.4%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $72.95. 4,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,177,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSP. Cowen started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

