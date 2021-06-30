Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TPC opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $692.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

