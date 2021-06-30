Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Boosted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

