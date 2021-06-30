UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $206.26 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $206,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.54. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

