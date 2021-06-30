UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $218.80 Million Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 76.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $218,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE ATUS opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.