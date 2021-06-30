UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 740,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,386 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $237,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,451,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $394.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

