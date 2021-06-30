UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,311 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.62% of Lululemon Athletica worth $249,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $143,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after acquiring an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $366.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.03. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

