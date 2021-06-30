UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 30,492 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $215,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 103,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $266,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

