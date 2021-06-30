UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 114,760 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363,061 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 114,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $262,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $570,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

