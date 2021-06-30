UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 25,096 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,096 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $292,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,839,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $545.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.58.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,804,222. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

