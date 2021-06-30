UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 300,475 New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000. UBS Group AG owned about 2.01% of New Beginnings Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New Beginnings Acquisition news, CEO Michael Liebowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00.

NBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NBA opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

New Beginnings Acquisition Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

