UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC stock opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

