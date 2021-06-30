UBS Group AG Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,206 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 171.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.