UBS Group AG Has $2.84 Million Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Renasant worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,717 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Renasant by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 846.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 386,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RNST opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

