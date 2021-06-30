UBS Group AG Has $2.88 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 164.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.14. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

