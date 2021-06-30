UBS Group AG Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 4.77% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

