UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is Brandes Investment Partners LP’s Largest Position

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,441,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,336 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises about 6.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.48% of UBS Group worth $271,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,441,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,914,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 293,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. 121,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,818. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.