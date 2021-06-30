UBS Group AG Sells 9,256 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.33.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

