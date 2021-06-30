UBS Group Initiates Coverage on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLO. Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

DLocal stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. DLocal has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

