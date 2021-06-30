UBS Group Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$61.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$53.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.79.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.33 on Wednesday, hitting C$45.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,565. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,075,851.35. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.26, for a total transaction of C$610,964.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$2,227,575.11. Insiders have sold 207,466 shares of company stock worth $8,907,526 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

