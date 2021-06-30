UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ANFGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,450.00.
Shares of ANFGF opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
