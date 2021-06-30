UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of ANFGF opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

