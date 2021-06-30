UBS Group Reiterates “€20.50” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.49 ($28.82).

EPA:CS opened at €21.67 ($25.49) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.71. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

