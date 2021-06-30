UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.71

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 31242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDHCF. Berenberg Bank downgraded UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDG Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.