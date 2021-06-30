Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,430. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $356.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,267.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,338,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,283 shares of company stock valued at $134,468,006. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

