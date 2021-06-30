UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UMB Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its capital strength supports its plan to invest in technology, which might drive operating leverage in the near term. Efforts to diversify non-interest income sources, and rising loans and deposits will support UMB Financial’s top-line growth in the quarters ahead. Its strong capital position and enhanced capital deployment activities are tailwinds. However, rising operating costs on investments in technology and building distribution networks will hurt profits to some extent. The company has a huge debt burden, which along with significant exposure to commercial loans remains a matter of concern in the near-term.”

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.75.

UMB Financial stock opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $19,507,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $627,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.