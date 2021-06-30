Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Shares of UFI opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Unifi has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after buying an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Unifi by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 176,787 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

