UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE UNF traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $239.00. 313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,825. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.16. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

