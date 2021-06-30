United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €34.00 ($40.00) and last traded at €34.26 ($40.31). Approximately 83,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.28 ($40.33).

UTDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.01 ($49.42).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

United Internet Company Profile (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More: What is a conference call?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.