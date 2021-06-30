United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Trading Down 0.1%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €34.00 ($40.00) and last traded at €34.26 ($40.31). Approximately 83,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.28 ($40.33).

UTDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.01 ($49.42).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

