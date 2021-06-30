United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Sells $292,800.00 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,722. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,104,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,023,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,761,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

