United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $217.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by United Parcel Service's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in the current uncertain times. Notably, in February, the company's board increased its quarterly dividend by 1 % to $1.02 per share. Its ability to generate free cash flow is highly impressive and that supports shareholder-friendly activities. Moreover, e-commerce growth emerged as a huge booster amid this pandemic-ravaged scenario and is primarily responsible for UPS' earnings outperformance for four successive quarters. E-commerce growth is expected to boost its second-quarter 2021 results, scheduled to be revealed on Jul 27, as well. The company's liquidity position is appreciative too. However, high operating expenses are concerning. The coronavirus-induced weakness in the industrial sector is also a bane.”

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.92.

NYSE:UPS opened at $207.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $108.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 427,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

